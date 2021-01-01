From original gourmet food company, inc
Christian Bible Verse Proberbs Quotes Round Mouse Pad She Opens Her Mouth with Wisdom and The Teaching of Kindness is on Her Tongue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. MousePad Size: 7.87'x7.87'( 200mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life.