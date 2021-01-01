Christerfer Louver Twin Low Loft 3 Piece Bedroom Set

Bedtime and playtime are one and the same with this kid's modular loft bed with slide. The twin-size bed, made of sturdy pine wood, is lofted to create a special study area underneath. Finished with a beautiful Antique Grey stain and equipped with a 3 drawer chest, small bookcase, and a larger bookcase, the bed adds a beautiful element to any child's bedroom. Your child will never need to be urged out of bed in the morning again with this kid's bed, thanks to the study area that makes waking up exciting!