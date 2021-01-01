Baxton Studio Christa Mid-Century Modern Transitional Dark Brown Faux Leather Effect Fabric Upholstered and Walnut Brown Finished Wood Accent Chair

Create a cool, retro lounge with the unique design of the Christa chair. Made in Malaysia, this chair is comprised of a sturdy wood frame padded with plush layers of foam and upholstered in smooth faux leather effect fabric. Angled legs and a low seat create a sleek, mid-century modern silhouette that exudes vintage charm. Requiring assembly, the Christa features walnut brown finished wood legs that lend visual warmth to any public or private setting. Showcasing a distinctive design bursting with old-school character, the Christa chair is a transformative addition to any space. Dimensions: 30.00" High x 24.20" Wide x 31.50" Deep; Seating Area Dimensions: 15.00" High x 22.25" Wide x 21.50" Deep; Arm:23.00" High; Legs:7.25" High; Back: 14.50" High;