Christ the Redeemer Commemorative Sculpture

Working in black resin Urubatan creates his interpretation of the statue of Christ the Redeemer. Standing tall above Rio de Janeiro the image embraces all with arms wide open. The symbol on the chest is that of International Youth Day ?Ã¹ a heart enclosing the image itself with a cross beside it. This commemorates an important event for the Catholic church the Brazilian artist explains. Pope Francis came specifically to Rio de Janeiro in July of 2013 to participate in this great international event.