Chrishya Desk

This small desk is designed to help you set up an efficient workspace in a room with limited space. Ideal for home offices, this desk features a sturdy desktop that resists everyday damage. Easily conceal your computer cords with an efficient wire grommet. A closed storage compartment helps you organize larger items while 1 box drawer holds pens or notepads. The drawer glides on smooth ball-bearing slides for easy and quiet use. The desk is finished on all sides so you can place it anywhere when setting up your home office or study space. Color: Deep Gray/White