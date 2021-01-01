Chopping Board, Acacia Wood Kitchen Cutting Board With End-Grain, Large Wooden Chopping Boards 18 By 13 By 1 Inch

CautionsKeep the cutting board dry after cleaning. Moisture and large temperature differences will cause the chopping board to deform.Avoid falling, moisture and extreme temperature differences to prevent cracking of the splicing wood cutting board.The wooden cutting board may be damaged during transportation. We will strengthen the packaging in the future to avoid this issue happened. If damage occurs, please feel free to let us know ASAP and we will resolve the issue towards your complete satisfaction.Compact DesignMeasuring :18.1 inch (46 cm) x 12.9 inch (33 cm ) x 1 inch (2.5 cm)Our Professional Grade Large Wooden Chopping Board are the ideal working size but do not take up an excess of space when not in use.Special End-grainThe latest wave pattern stitching , more chic and elegant.our SINCE 1983 chopping board use wooden heart from natural wood, stare at the unique texture and pattern , feeling the power of growing green forest.Durable1 inch thick Acacia wood that can withstand heavy blows, chopping and soaking, would not warp or split.Not easy to mold and not easy to crackPerfect GiftThe perfect gift for any aspiring chef or amateur baker, our chopping boards are great to give for all occasions.Easy to CleanIt is not easy to leave any residue traces on the bamboo cutting board. It easy to clean by running water, but not support the dishwasher clean.Rinse with rice water or clean water before first use, wipe dry and keep dry. Do not soak in water and boil water or expose to heat! ! !Usually clean up quickly after use, and the moisture on the dry surface is stored in a dry place. Remember that the cutting board needs to be hung or placed vertically, do not lay it horizontally! ! !Oiling maintenance, according to the use of the situation (such as feeling frizz or obvious knife marks), use olive oil for oiling care, extend the wood, repair the knife marksTo avoid deformation, it is recommended that you use both sides alternately to ensure that the cutting board absorbs water evenly on both sidesAbout our SINCE 1983our SINCE 1983 is dedicated to providing innovative kitchen products that make everyday living easier.We are committed to improving your shopping experience and would offer help no matter how long since you bought from us.