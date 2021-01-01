Inspiration By The Gift Castle Choose Joy Christian or Motivational Feel Good Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Being happy is a choice and if you choose to be grateful daily you are then choosing joy. John 15:11 states to hold God's joy in you so you may be full of joy as well. Be grateful for what you have daily and you will notice a huge change in your attitude. This Choose Joy Christian or Motivational Feel Good item is excellent for someone that just wants to spread the word of God or be inspiring to those around them. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only