SubstrateSource Cholla Wood Aquarium & Terrarium Driftwood, 6-in, 2 count

Put the fun in function with the SubstrateSource Cholla Wood Aquarium & Terrarium Driftwood. Made from an all-natural, dried husk of the Cholla cactus, its porous structure and soft texture make it both a unique aquarium decoration and a functional feature. You can use it as a base to attach Anubias, Java Fern and aquatic mosses, or as a site for small fish and shrimp to find food and shelter. It’s also great as natural décor and a climbing surface in your hermit crab habitat. Whatever you choose, it comes with two hand-selected pieces that measure approximately 6 inches long and .75 to 1.5 inches in diameter.