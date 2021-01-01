From substratesource

SubstrateSource Cholla Wood Aquarium & Terrarium Driftwood, 6-in, 2 count

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Put the fun in function with the SubstrateSource Cholla Wood Aquarium & Terrarium Driftwood. Made from an all-natural, dried husk of the Cholla cactus, its porous structure and soft texture make it both a unique aquarium decoration and a functional feature. You can use it as a base to attach Anubias, Java Fern and aquatic mosses, or as a site for small fish and shrimp to find food and shelter. It’s also great as natural décor and a climbing surface in your hermit crab habitat. Whatever you choose, it comes with two hand-selected pieces that measure approximately 6 inches long and .75 to 1.5 inches in diameter.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com