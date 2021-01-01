Cholet Louver Twin Low Loft Configurable Bedroom Set

Bedtime and playtime are one and the same with this kid's low loft bed with slide. Finished with a beautiful Antique Grey stain, accented with paneled details, this low loft bed adds a beautiful element to any child's bedroom. Your child will never need to be urged out of bed in the morning again with this kid's bed, thanks to the play area underneath that makes waking up fun. Set includes 1 bed, 2 Drawer Chest, and Bookcase.