From straight outta choir
Straight Outta Choir Choir Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny Choir apparel is great your choir friends! Show your pride with our awesome Straight Outa Choir clothing, Straight Outta Choir garments make a great present for your choir boys or girls. Your choir teacher and students will love our Straight Outta Choir apparel 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only