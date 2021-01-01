From emser tile
Choice 2" x 2" Ceramic Bullnose Tile Trim in Taupe
Features:Product Type: BullnoseCorner Type: Bullnose Side: Peel and Stick: Trim Kit Pieces Included: Material: CeramicMaterial Details: Color: TaupeGlass Finish: Shade Variation: V1-Uniform appearanceInstallation Location: Outdoor;ShowerWater Resistant: YesSubmersible: YesHand Painted: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSold In Carton: YesPieces per Carton: 1Water Performance Level: WaterproofCan Be Dry Cut: NoSpefications:ANSI A137.1 Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Compliant: OSHA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Tile/ Carpet Tile Length - End to End: 2Overall Tile/ Carpet Tile Width - Side to Side: 2Overall Tile Thickness: 0.31Overall Product Weight: 0.2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: