Home Decorators Collection Chocolate Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade - 67 in. W x 72 in. L, Brown

The Home Decorators Collection Chocolate Cordless Cellular Shade is light filtering, energy efficient, and safe. The lightweight, yet semi-opaque fabric softly filters light while providing complete privacy. The honeycomb construction creates air chambers that insulate and shield your room from the outside heat or cold, helping to lower your heating or cooling bills all year round. This cordless shade operates without any visible cords, providing a safe environment for children and pets. The honeycomb-shaped cells are made with durable, spun lace fabric that forms crisp, clean pleats to keep your window looking sleek.