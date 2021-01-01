Perfect Lift Window Treatment Cut-to-Width Chocolate Cordless Blackout Energy-Efficient Cottom Roman Shade 49 in. W x 72 in. L, Brown

The Insulating Cordless Roman Shade is a suitable choice when you need excellent blockage of light, added insulation, and a touch of elegance for any living space. This modern design gives you two shades in one with no visible cords and a white cellular shade backing for a uniform look from the outside. Our Roman Shades contain energy efficient properties and are made of 100% fine cotton. It is easy to adjust by simply holding the bottom rail and then gently raising or lowering the shade by hand. The Cordless Roman Shade is offered in five popular colors including white, khaki, chocolate, navy and gray, and made to fit most standard windows. Roman shades are a classic option to standard window blinds. Our window blinds and shades have been tested to offer safe solutions for homes and facilities where young children and pets may be present.