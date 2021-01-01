When you want something that will allow you to loosen up and unwind, while looking gorgeous and beautifying your space, this is the perfect barstool for you. The design of this barstool is ideal for those who wish to enjoy a lovely industrial style, and its finish and chocolate color are perfect for those wish to add a fashionable feel to their room. It’s the best thing to have for the ambiance of your kitchen, bar, or break room. The barstool is made of high grade maple and steel. As for measurements, they’re 30” for height, 19.5” for width, and 14” for depth, and it weighs 25 pounds. If you’re looking for the ultimate blend of subtleness and sophistication, look no further than this barstool. HomeRoots Chocolate Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Bar Stool in Brown | 4000373947