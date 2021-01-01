From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHO4110CG Club 10" Flush Mount by E. F. Chapman Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Visual Comfort CHO4110CG Club 10" Flush Mount by E. F. Chapman FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by E. F. ChapmanIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (3) 40 watt max, Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-1/4"Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 40WVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Bronze