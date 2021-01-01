From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHO2789 Darlana 32" Large Tall Bracketed Wall Lantern in Bronze with Clear Glass by E. F. Chapman Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Visual Comfort CHO2789 Darlana 32" Large Tall Bracketed Wall Lantern in Bronze with Clear Glass by E. F. Chapman Darlana Large Tall Bracketed Wall Lantern in Bronze with Clear Glass Features: Designed by E. F. Chapman Hand applied living finish Requires (3) 60w max candelabra (E12) base bulb ETL Rated for wet locations Dimensions: Height: 31-1/2" Width:11-1/2" Extension: 14" Backplate Size: 4" x 19-1/4" Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 Bronze