nuLOOM Chloe Tribal Motif Banded Runner Rug, 2' 8" x 8', Light Grey

100% Polypropylene, made in Turkey Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways Sleek and functional pile height allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways We recommend pairing with a nuLOOM rug pad, for added comfort and ease of care Easy to clean and maintain, this rug can be kept looking its best by vacuuming regularly and spot treating any mild stains with mild detergent or rug cleaner