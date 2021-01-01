Chittenden 2-Light Candle Wall Light

Features:Solid brass frame construction for durabilityUL and CUL listed for safetyBulb type: 40W E12 Candelabra Incandescent bulb (not included)Dimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Candle Wall LightDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: BlackShade Shape: BellFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: 30% full lead crystalWood Type: Number of Lights: 2Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type Included: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraFinish: Polished chromePower Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: DownGlass Component: NoGlass Type: Back Plate Included: NoBack Plate Material: Fire Resistant: Cord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: IP Rating: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: cUL Listed: YesMET Listed: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: FIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Green Compliance: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 13Overall Width - Side to Side: 17Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 8Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: Back Plate Width - Side to Side: Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: