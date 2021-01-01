JAM Paper® Light Blue Chisel Tip Acrylic Paint Marker contains bright light blue acrylic paint ink and is perfect for when you want the appearance of paint without the mess of using brushes and pallets! This marker is sold in 2 packs and measures 5.5 inches in size. With its beautiful light blue color this marker makes it great for DIY projects for events like baby showers, birthdays, weddings, and more! Use it to make invitations, signs, banners, window art, and other creations. To use this marker, simply shake it for several seconds and then press the tip down firmly on your writing surface as you draw or write. The chisel tip of this marker is designed to help you create carefully styled, precise lines. ??Size: 5.5in Color: Light Blue Quantity: 2 markers JAM Paper Chisel Tip Acrylic Paint Markers, Light Blue, 2/Pack | 526315LBA