From battle cow
Chip And Dip Convertible Stainless Steel Entertaining Set, 6-Piece
This 6-piece entertaining set is perfect for serving salad, cheese, and snacks at any get-together. Expertly crafted from 18/8 Stainless Steel for long lasting beauty under frequent use, this sleek and stylish collection includes everything you need to dish out delicious appetizers at dinner gatherings and parties. 6-Piece set includes: large serving bowl, salad serving fork and spoon, chip and dip tray, mango cheeseboard, and spreader. Stainless Steel items are dishwasher safe; mango cheese board is hand-wash only.