From gelaosidun

Chinese Rice Bowl 10 Ounce 4.5Inch Crackle-Glazed Porcelain Engraved FU Chinese Celadon

$108.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

It is formed by the high-temperature firing of natural minerals

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com