From fantasy animal chinese dragon gifts
Fantasy Animal Chinese Dragon Gifts Chinese Mythical Creature Fantasy Animal Asia China Dragon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Awesome Chinese dragon design for someone who is born in dragon year, is a dragon lover and loves the fantasy world! Dragons are mythical creatures and they are part of a lot of great stories and part of Asian and Chinese culture. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only