Unique Loom Chindi Trellis Collection Southwestern, Geometric, Modern, Bright Colors Area Rug (8' 0 x 11' 0 Rectangular, Multi/Beige)

Pile: Cotton - Backing: Cotton - Weave: Hand Woven - Made in: India Size in FT: 8' 0 x 11' 0 - Size in CM: 245x335 - Pile Height and Thickness: 1/4" - Colors: Multi, Beige Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed - underlay (rug pad) recommended to prevent slipping and sliding Easy to clean, just follow these instructions: Gentle spot cleaning only In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease