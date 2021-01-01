From focus industries
Brass China Hat Area Light by Focus Industries - Finish: Brass - (AL-01-SM-AH-LED3-BAV)
Strengthen the nighttime visibility and dÃ©cor scheme of an outdoor space with the Brass China Hat Area Light from Focus Industries, and one's exterior design efforts will not go underappreciated. It safely connects to a 12V landscaping electrical system and showcases a durable low-profile cast brass body to withstand any outdoor elements. A matching extruded brass stanchion helps maintain visual uniformity. The China Hat reflector helps deliver a comforting glare-free glow, making this fixture a great addition to a front entrance, backyard garden or patio. Focus Color: Brass. Finish: Brass Acid Verde