Signature Design by Ashley Chime Elite 10 Inch Mattress, Twin, Multiple Colors

Memory foam mattresses are a hot trend for good reasonâbut for some they simply get a bit too toasty for comfort. Rest easy. The mattress's soothing memory foam contours to your body, while a thick layer of firm support foam provides wonderful pressure point relief. And how's this for cool: thanks to dual ventilation technology, you get a more breathable memory foam mattress that's topped with a micro cool technology cover to keep you that much more comfortable. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideMattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Memory Foam, Mattress In A BoxIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Hypoallergenic, Mattress In A Box, Cooling Layer, Foam LayerManufacturer Warranty: See Written Warranty for Full DetailsBed Size: TwinMeasurements: 37 Width/Inches, 74 Length/Inches, 10 Depth/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyesterComfort Type: FirmCare: Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported