Signature Design by Ashley Chime 10-inch Firm Mattress, King, White

Why worry when you can chime? With the Sierra Sleep Chime hybrid innerspring king mattress, you have endless possibilities for restful sleep. You get the best of both worldsâthe pressure relief of cooling gel-infused memory foam, coupled with body contouring pocketed coils for superior support. Rest assured that high density quilt foam provides the comforting feel you love. Plus, this mattress arrives in a box for quick easy setup. Simply bring it to your room, cut away the plastic wrap, and unroll. You'll be amazed at how it fully expands within minutes. Foundation/box spring available, sold separately.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideMattress Type: Innerspring, Mattress In A BoxIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Foam LayerCoil Count: 806 CoilsBed Size: KingMeasurements: 79.53 Depth/Inches, 75.98 Width/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 200 LbsBase Material: 80% Polyester, 15% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessComfort Type: FirmCare: Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported