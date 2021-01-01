Hampton Bay Chilton 15 in. 170-Watt Equivalent Brushed Nickel Selectable Integrated LED Flush Mount with Glass Shade

This Hampton Bay Chilton 15 in. LED Flush mount with a brushed nickel finish is a great addition to any room. Featuring a selectable color temperature switch, you can adjust the color temperature to best fit your needs between 2700K/3000K/3500K/4000K/5000K (warm white to daylight). This dimmable, ENERGY STAR-rated fixture lasts up 50,000-hours and produces 1690 Lumens which is equivalent to 170-Watt of incandescent light. The frosted glass shade provides an even light distribution in your room. All hardware is included for easy installation and this light is supported by a 5-year warranty.