Chili LED Pendant Light by Aqua Creations - Color: Clear (Chili_Grass)

The Chili LED Pendant Light was designed in 2005 and belongs to the Morning Glory collection. Organic forms inspire this highly-stylized collection. The pieces in this collection are distinct as if exotic creatures and flowers. The designs are whimsical yet always elegant. The Chili pendant illuminates space with its intensity, cultivating warm nurturing ambiance. Aqua Creations started back in 1994 when Ayala Serfaty and Abi Serfaty started working from their home. Today Aqua Creations is still led by founder and creative director Abi Serfaty who takes pride in their combination of artistic values, aesthetics and quality. Each one of their stunning lights are all handmade and utilize advanced and sustainable lighting technology. Shape: Conical. Color: Clear.