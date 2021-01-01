From zoomie kids
Children's Sitting Posture Correction Desk Chair, Pink
Advertisement
3D Decompression Engineering Chair, Three-dimensional tailoring, comfortable and high elasticity. Ergonomic bump cushion to reduce thigh pressure. The 3D memory elastic sponge is moderately soft and hard, which can relieve leg pressure when sitting upright, Engineering adjustment, comfortably support children's back, multi-dimensional adjustment, from 3 to 18 years old. The pressure relief armrest design helps children learn healthily. Color: Pink