Children's Learning Writing Desk

Parameter:Children's Study Desk Chair Set Multi-functional Study Table With Lamp Book Stand Kids study table and chair set, It’s perfect to customize for all of your child’s activities like drawing, reading, or writing,drawing, painting, playing Both children study desk and chair are height adjustable to keep up with your fast growing kids, can easily satisfy children at any age (3-15 Years). Book stand is made of ABS hard wearing plastic.Securely fix books or tablets.The book stand is practical for children to hold their books or tablets.There is a pull out drawer of this kids desk and chair set for storing books, papers and bookshelf for additional space Embedded groove to hold pens and pencils, ruler, keeps the desk always clean.Keep your kids in comfortable sitting and proper body posture, develop a good study habitSpecification:Material: steel + PP plastic + E1 environmental protection boardColour:Pink,BlueDesktop size: 80x40cm /31.49x15.7"(length x width)Packaging size: 80x41x21.5cm/31.5x16.1x8.4"Package Content:1PC Children's Study Desk Chair SetNote:1.All dimensions are measured by hand, there may be 2-3 cm deviations; 2.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Thank you!