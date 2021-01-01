Children's Learning Chair Ergonomic Design Sitting Posture Correction Desk Chair

3D Decompression Engineering Chair: Three-dimensional tailoring, comfortable and high elasticity. Ergonomic bump cushion to reduce thigh pressure. The 3D memory elastic sponge is moderately soft and hard, which can relieve leg pressure when sitting upright. Engineering adjustment, comfortably support children's back, multi-dimensional adjustment, from 3 to 18 years old. The pressure relief armrest design helps children learn healthily. It is suitable for most desks, with an adjustment range of 32-54cm sitting height, and can be adapted to various desks to easily switch between different learning scenarios. Adjustable pedal design: thick foot plate, engineering lifting design so that the feet are not suspended, effectively relieve the leg pressure caused by long-term sitting. Six-wheel structure chassis: one more wheel and one more stable body nylon, which can maintain stability every moment. Seat Color: Blue