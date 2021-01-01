3 Sprouts Children's Collapsible Multi-Colored Toy Chest Storage Bin, Green Dinosaur (2-Pack)

The 3 Sprouts Collapsible Toy Chest Storage Bin is a fun, organizational tool for any room. This 2-Pack includes 2 chests with a green dinosaur design, giving your little 1 plenty of storage options for their clothes, toys and other belongings. Cute and functional, these toy chests make a great addition to any nursery, bedroom or playroom. The materials and easy to hold handles create a look and feel that will store your child's belongings in a fun, stylish way. 3 Sprouts creates modern designs with high-quality materials safe for all ages. The sides of each chest are reinforced by cardboard so that the toy chests stand even when empty. The lid features a lip and pull-tab that's easy for small hands to open and close. This toy chest is perfect to store any of your little one's belongings such as baby clothing, children's books, stuffed animals and much more. There are so many different animals to choose from to make cleaning up toys in the playroom or bedroom more enjoyable. Add even more storage to your home with the 3 Sprouts Children's Collapsible Toy Chest Storage Bin, Green Dinosaur (2-Pack). Color: Multi-Colored.