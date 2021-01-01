39.37"*62.99"Children's Carpet, Bedroom Bedside Cartoon Cute Blanket, Living Room Sofa Carpet, Door Mat, Cat Party

Feature:This colorful, high-quality hopscotch suit is a classic step forward. The durable carpet material is stain resistant and washable.The hopscotch mat can be used for intellectual development, crawling, interest cultivation, parent-child communication, and vision.Enhanced frame binding prevents wear and tear. Anti-snowboards can be used on all floor surfaces.As a parent, do you want to play interactive games with your children?Now you have the opportunity to play games with your children. Using our carpets, you will discover a deep understanding with children and a sense of cooperation when interacting with children. You will blend into their world without knowing it. Play with children and leave memories of flowFeaturesv Non-slip latex backing and wear resistancev Foldable and easy-rolling structure for easy storagev Very suitable for playrooms, kindergartens, bedrooms, etc.Use functionUse it quickly. With this carpet, your child will have another safe and comfortable playground. He can play their favorite toys and games on it, or read books and sleep on it. The numbered hopscotch design consists of 10 numbers, allowing children to jump from 1 to 10. When they finish the game, they will be very happy and full of joy of success. They will not experience the fun of the game. And you can play for hours.Safe and strict production monitoringv Safety is the most important thing for children. Our game mats are made of environmentally friendly materials and will not harm the human body. You can play interactive games with your children.vWe are a professional household products company. We have stricter children's products.vWe will conduct special inspections for each material to ensure that there are no problems with each product you receive. The material has also been tested many times and is harmless to the human body. It is a natural environmentally friendly material, so every buyer can use it with confidence. You can bring a surprise to your child on weekends or on your childâs birthday or Christmas. This is our carpet that will make him very happy and provide a new entertainment space for your child.