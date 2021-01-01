Gift Idea Chihuahua Mom Chihuahua mom Clothing Paws Dog Owner Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Chihuahua Mom is the ideal saying for Dog lover, Chihuahua accessories, dog love, Chiwawa, dog love or dog school. Gift idea for birthday, Christmas or for everyday life. Funny motif with humor that goes with any outfit. For men or women. dog breeds, birthday gift, gift idea, dog trainer, & doggy should know people to whom you give this gift. Funny sayings can be worn at work, leisure or party and are the ideal birthday gift for partner. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only