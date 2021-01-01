I Love My CHIHUAHUA Gifts & Shirts For Her & Him CHIHUAHUA In A Pocket Cute Dog Owner Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cute CHIHUAHUA in pocket. Funny CHIHUAHUA dog in a pocket. Cute Chihuahua Mom or CHIHUAHUA Dad gift for any mother or father that has a boxer dog as a pet. This awesome dog is for men women and kids who loves CHIHUAHUA puppies. Perfect for dog breeder. This CHIHUAHUA doggie apparel makes a great dog gift for any girls and boys that love CHIHUAHUA dogs. Funny CHIHUAHUA doggy gift for kids and adults for christmas or birthday. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only