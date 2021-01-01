Currey & Company Chiffonade Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: Large

A warm and atmospheric modern fixture, the Chiffonade Pendant from Currey & Company excites spaces with a simple, yet expressive design. Made of wrought iron, this piece adds a sense of flow as the wide metal layer wraps around itself, tightly forming an elegant conical shape. The interior of the shade is adorned with a golden warmth that further enhances the glow from the bulb. Seven lights work together to form an even and focused demonstration of light that tastefully adorns the space below and around it. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Antique Black with Contemporary Gold Leaf