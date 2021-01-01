From chicken flock gifts
Chicken Flock Gifts Chicken Hen Barn Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Chicken Gift For Any Flock Lover, Chickens Fan Who Loves Barn. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Hen And Who Loves Farming. Makes A Great Chicken Gift For Any Fan Of Flock. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Chickens And Barn. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only