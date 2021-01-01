Pet Center Chicken Bites Dog Treats, 8-oz bag

Give your pup something to wag his tail about with Pet Center Chicken Bites Dog Treats. These unique bites are deliciously succulent snacks for all dogs, both big and small. They're gluten-free, so they're safe for pups with gluten sensitivities, and they're made in the USA so you know this 100% real chicken will keep your dog happy and satisfied. Plus, with no fillers, additives or preservatives, you’ll know you’re feeding your dog the best come treat time.