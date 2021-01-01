Trademark Fine Art 'Chickadees 2' Canvas Art by Marie Sansone

Artist: Marie SansoneSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a yellow birdhouse sitting in the center of the frame. Prominent Colors: White, Yellow, Light Blue, Turquoise, Teal, Pink, Brown, Grey In Marie Sansone’s digital illustration work, one can see strong color, highly stylized images and occasionally a refreshing sense of humor. Marie has worked with many art forms including pen and ink, mosaics, pine needle basketry, ceramics, oil, acrylics and scratchboard. “But the computer fascinated me” and she has stuck with that for the last twenty years. Marie’s creative expressions most frequently find their way into the exciting world of wildlife. She has owned horses, parrots and raccoons. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Marie is a mostly self-taught artist. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.