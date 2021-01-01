Designart 'Chicago Skyline at Night Black and White ' Cityscape Canvas Print

This beautiful Cityscape Canvas Art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on canvas. Every one of our fine art giclee canvas prints is printed on premium quality cotton canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Each giclee print is stretched tightly over a 1 inch wood sub frame for small size prints or a 1.5 inch wood sub frame for large size prints (40x30 60x28 ...) ensuring the canvas is taught and does not buckle. This canvas art print is gallery-wrapped (the design continues on the sides) , giving it a real art gallery feel. All of our canvas prints are carefully packaged with plastic protection, fragile labeling and sturdy boxes to ensure a safe delivery. Every canvas print arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits included.