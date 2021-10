See the wonders of Chicago from any room in your home. This Chicago Sites and Attractions Map II Framed Wall Art showcases a picturesque map of the city's famous monuments, landmarks, and tourist hotspots that makes you crave a trip to the Prairie State. Proudly , this piece is printed on high quality archive paper and professionally hand-framed. With wall-mounting hooks included, this artful accent is ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your front door.