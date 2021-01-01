From elements of design

Elements of Design Chicago Satin Nickel 2-handle 4-in centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | EB3618PX

Description

Porcelain cross handle, deck mount. Fabricated from solid brass material for durability and reliability. Premium color finish resists tarnishing and corrosion. 1/4 turn on/off water control mechanism. 1/2-in IPS male threaded shank inlets. Duraseal washerless cartridge. Integrated removable aerator. Elements of Design Chicago Satin Nickel 2-handle 4-in centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | EB3618PX

