Chicago 11" Dinner Plate

For nearly 20 years, Tuxton has been an industry leader in creating outstanding China by providing products that last, without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. Tuxton china has been proven in restaurants, excelling through the rigors of everyday use such as commercial grade dishwashers, salamander broilers. Tuxton ceramic dinnerware is nonporous and vitrified and has surpassed the highest health standards required by culinary professionals.Features:This durable piece stands up against breakage, chipping, and scratches commonly caused by the wear and tear of everyday useFully vitrified to prevent moisture absorptionOven, microwave, and dishwasher safe up to 500F. Can go from freezer directly to oven.Tuxton ceramic dinnerware is lead-freePlate Type: Dinner PlateSet Size: 12Primary Material: CeramicConstruction Method: Semi-HandmadeColor: Porcelain WhiteShape: RoundPattern: Solid ColorRim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossyMatte Finish: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Farmhouse / CountryProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesOven Safe: YesScratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non-Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Microwave Safe: YesPTFE Free: YesFunction: CasualPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPFOA Free: BPA Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 10.5Individual Plate Length - Front to Back: 10.5Individual Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 1Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LifetimeWarranty Details: