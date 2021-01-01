Dyconn Chicago 5-Piece Bath Hardware Set in Nickel, Polish Chrome

The Dyconn Faucet Chicago Series bathroom accessory sets boasts a modern/contemporary look and a sleek finish. Upgrading the look and feel of your bathroom with this bathroom accessory set could not be made easier. These sets are available in black, chrome or polished nickel finishes. The five piece set includes one each of the following: robe/towel hook, toilet paper holder, towel ring and two towel bars sized at 18 in. and 34 in. The 4 piece sets will only include a single towel bar, either 18 in. or 34 in., and include the robe/towel hook, toilet paper holder and towel ring. All accessories include mounting hardware. Color: Polish Chrome.