James Martin Vanities Chicago 36 in. W x 33 in. H Single Vanity Cabinet Only in White Wash Walnut with Satin Nickel Hardware

This series is an updated take on Mid-Century Modern style. Clean lines with ample storage make these vanities a welcome addition to your bathroom. Hand-crafted from North American Walnut and Birch hardwoods and veneers, the Chicago series features a washed taupe finish to compliment todays interiors. The simple, modern drawer and door knobs are finished in a soft brushed satin silver color. This series also features premium soft-close drawer glides and door hinges. The cabinets ship with chrome finished metal legs for standard installation. The Chicago cabinets may also be wall mounted, for afloating vanity look. Heavy-duty brackets for wall mounting are included with the cabinet. You may view our instructional videos for installation on our website: www.JamesMartinFurniture.com This series looks particularly striking with our new Quartz solid-surface tops with rectangular basins.