LR Home Chic Off-White / Orange Chevron Color Block Soft Poly-fill 26 in. x 26 in. Throw Pillow
Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This chevron color block throw pillow with a well-toned linen and peach hue is the perfect stand alone accent or a great addition to a casual modern collection. Handcrafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: Off-White / Orange.