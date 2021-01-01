Emser Chiado II Kismet 11.81 in. x 23.62 in. Matte Stone Look Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (15.504 sq. ft./Case)

Chiado II is a glazed porcelain tile with the look of modern concrete, so you can have the same contemporary feel with the ease of maintenance of a porcelain tile. The colors offered with Chiado II evoke nuanced neutral tones resulting in cool, contemporary surfaces. The 12 in. x 24 in. size of this porcelain floor and wall tile allows for the product to be used in various areas of the home including living room, kitchen, bathroom, mudroom, entryway, showers, and even around your pool and hot tub. A coordinating mosaic tile allows Chiado II to be used in numerous creative ways. Color: KISMET.