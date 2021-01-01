CHI for Dogs Rose Hip Oil 2-in-1 Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner cleanses and conditions the fur while deeply nourishing the skin for a soft, shiny, and lustrous coat. Luxurious Rose Hip Oil is naturally rich in antioxidants and vitamins and is easily absorbed into the skin. Features: Rose Hip Oil Sulfate and Paraben Free Intended For: Dogs Includes: (1) 12-oz bottle Health Consideration: Skin & Coat Use: Spray Total Weight: 12 oz (355 mL) Caution: Keep out of reach of children and pets. Directions: Using warm water, wet coat thoroughly. Apply shampoo from back of ears to tail, carefully avoiding eyes. Lather and gently massage deep into coat and skin. Rinse well. Repeat as needed. For external use only. Safe for dogs 8 weeks of age or older. Ingredients: Water, Natural Cleansing Agents, Natural Conditioning Agents, Moisturizing Ingredients, Silk Protein, Rose Hip Oil, Vitamins, Keratin, Aloe, Panthenol CHI for Dogs Rose Hip Oil 2-in-1 Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner, Size: 12 oz | PetSmart