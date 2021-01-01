Enjoy the beauty of wood door authenticity with the benefits of composite door construction. The Masonite molded panel 2-panel plank Cheyenne solid core interior door prehung is an elegantly detailed Americana design, featuring authentic architectural details. The smooth surface is perfect for painting and decorating to easily complement your decor. Select designs offer whole-home solutions in coordinating bifolds. Masonite Cheyenne 36-in x 80-in White 2-Panel Round Top Plank Solid Core Prefinished Molded Composite Right Hand Inswing Single Prehung Interior Door