This hamper is what happens when you don't have to sacrifice form for function. The mid-modern chevron design on this bronze wire laundry hamper contrasts nicely with the natural cotton canvas liner. That liner can be removed easily and is machine washable, so it will always look fresh. And those wheels swivel 360 degrees so you can easily transport it from bedroom to laundry room. Check out the rest of our coastal collection dé£¯r for a cool and coordinated look. Honey-Can-Do Chevron Wire Hamper Cotton in Gold | HMP-09093